Rentable scooters, bikes receive permit extension in DC

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

November 18, 2021, 7:50 PM

Dockless scooters and bikes are sticking around in D.C. into next summer, after the District Department of Transportation said the operators of the rentable vehicles were eligible for extensions of their current permits.

DDOT said the extensions would last until June 30, 2022, though an amended set of terms, and conditions would apply to address feedback from riders and pedestrians.

That feedback largely concerned the vehicles being improperly parked and ridden on sidewalks.

A new law in the District that took effect last month aims to help with the problem of these electric scooters being scattered on sidewalks by requiring that they be locked up when they are parked.

DDOT said the terms and conditions would assert a clearer requirement for equitable distribution of vehicles and geo-fencing requirements.

“Maintaining access to scooters and continuing to expand and support the program is integral to a more equitable transportation future,” Acting DDOT Director Everett Lott said.

