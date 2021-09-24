Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Upcoming DC law aims…

Upcoming DC law aims to stop electric scooters from littering sidewalks

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

September 24, 2021, 1:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Those shareable electric scooters that first started appearing on D.C.’s streets three years ago have been repeatedly criticized, because users tend to leave them scattered on sidewalks.

A new law in the District, which takes effect at the start of next month, aims to help with that problem by requiring that scooters be locked up when they are parked.

“Many users were behaving irresponsibly by just leaving these scooters anywhere and everywhere,” said D.C. Council member Mary Cheh, one of the leading supporters of the new law.

According to the D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT), there are more than 10,000 e-scooters permitted to operate by companies Bird, Lime, Lyft, Skip and Spin.

Starting Oct. 1, the companies will need to make sure that all of their scooters in the District are outfitted with locking devices.

Users will be required to lock the scooters to a pole or bike rack when they are done with them.

“DDOT will be putting out more and more bike racks to facilitate that,” Cheh said.

According to Cheh, some of the companies have already sent notices to their registered users, advising them that they must lock up their scooters and also take a picture of the locked scooter as a way to confirm that it was done.

But what if users refuse to cooperate?

“The companies have to police themselves and their users,” said Cheh.

While the new regulation will not be enforced with fines or other such punishment for users or companies in D.C., it is possible that a company could lose its permit if DDOT receives enough legitimate complaints about it.

“If there are violations, ultimately that may put in jeopardy their ability to operate in the District,” Cheh said.

A similar locking requirement is already in place in other cities, including San Francisco, Chicago and Minneapolis.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden cybersecurity leaders back incident reporting legislation as 'absolutely critical'

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up