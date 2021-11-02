Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Proposed DC bill aims to allow access to all police body camera footage

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

November 2, 2021, 7:31 AM

There’s a new push for more transparency when it comes to D.C. police body camera footage and how much of it someone can access after an incident with an officer.

It’s called the “Access to Body Worn Camera Footage Amendment Act of 2021.”

Introduced by Council members Trayon White and Robert White, the proposed bill would make it possible for someone involved in an incident with police to access all body camera footage that may have been captured.

When looking at the current process, typically only footage from the officer who is directly involved in an incident is made available.

The proposed legislation would give access to family members, legal representatives or next of kin and require the names of all the officers involved to be released.

It will now go to the Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety for review. If the proposal eventually makes it past Mayor Muriel Bowser’s desk, it would be a major change to the current process.

