CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » Parole board reverses transfer…

Parole board reverses transfer of DC Jail’s new ANC commissioner

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

November 10, 2021, 6:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The District’s newest Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner will remain at the D.C. Jail for now, after an effort to transfer him elsewhere was reversed.

Joel Caston was elected last June to represent the jail’s 1,400 inmates and the residents of a nearby women’s shelter.

After learning of Caston’s planned transfer to the Bureau of Prisons, Ward 6 council member Charles Allen said his office was working to help Caston and asked his supporters to join the effort.

“Joel’s story is harrowing, but it’s also a great example of the inherent unfairness that D.C. doesn’t have control of its corrections for the majority of residents who are incarcerated,” Allen said in a Facebook post.

“Transferring Joel, and upending his service plan, his work as a mentor to young men in the D.C. Jail, and as he prepares to come home and try to be successful, is unquestionably harmful.”

Caston’s lawyer said Tuesday that the U.S. Parole Commission had reversed its decision to transfer him.

Caston is scheduled to testify to the D.C. Council Wednesday on unsanitary and unsafe conditions at the jail, which has come under fire after an inspection uncovered systemic failures at the institution.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up