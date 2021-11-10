Parole board reverses transfer of DC Jail’s new ANC commissioner

D.C.'s newest Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner will remain at the D.C. Jail for now, after an effort to transfer him elsewhere was reversed. Joel Caston was elected last June to represent the jail's 1,400 inmates and the residents of a nearby women's shelter.

The District’s newest Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner will remain at the D.C. Jail for now, after an effort to transfer him elsewhere was reversed.

Joel Caston was elected last June to represent the jail’s 1,400 inmates and the residents of a nearby women’s shelter.

After learning of Caston’s planned transfer to the Bureau of Prisons, Ward 6 council member Charles Allen said his office was working to help Caston and asked his supporters to join the effort.

“Joel’s story is harrowing, but it’s also a great example of the inherent unfairness that D.C. doesn’t have control of its corrections for the majority of residents who are incarcerated,” Allen said in a Facebook post.

“Transferring Joel, and upending his service plan, his work as a mentor to young men in the D.C. Jail, and as he prepares to come home and try to be successful, is unquestionably harmful.”

Caston’s lawyer said Tuesday that the U.S. Parole Commission had reversed its decision to transfer him.

Caston is scheduled to testify to the D.C. Council Wednesday on unsanitary and unsafe conditions at the jail, which has come under fire after an inspection uncovered systemic failures at the institution.