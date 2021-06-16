CORONAVIRUS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Md. | Elder-care COVID-19 rules under fire | mRNA technology alters vaccines | Area vaccination numbers
DC Jail inmate to represent inmates, shelter residents in neighborhood commission

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

June 16, 2021, 12:06 AM

Exterior of D.C. Jail.
(The Washington Post via Getty Im/The Washington Post)

Tuesday was election day at the D.C. Jail. With all votes counted, Joel Caston is the winner of a seat on the Ward 7 Advisory Neighborhood Commission.

Five candidates competed for a seat on the panel representing the jail’s 1,400 inmates and the residents of Harriet Tubman Women’s Shelter. The seat, created in 2011, has never been filled.

“Equity and inclusiveness certainly have come to the forefront in our city. Part of this is the rights and needs and support of our returning citizens. They’re certainly a part of our community and must embrace doing what’s in their best interest,” said Tyrell Holcomb, the 7F01 Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner.

Holcomb said Caston will be furnished with a computer tablet to fulfill his duties to his constituents and to take part in the commission’s monthly meetings.

“Honestly, I couldn’t be more excited to welcome a new colleague to join the 7F Commission and certainly embrace being a part of the DC Jail,” Holcomb said.

In a campaign video, Caston promised to work for the dignity of his fellow inmates, and he promised women at the Tubman shelter that he would be their strongest advocate.

