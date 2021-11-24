Man arrested in stray-bullet death in DC

A man was arrested Wednesday in the death of a Peace Corps worker who was killed by a stray bullet near Logan Circle, in Northwest D.C., over the summer.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday afternoon that Dearay Anthony Wilson, of Northeast, 25, was arrested by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with second-degree murder while armed in the death of Jeremy Black, 53, of Takoma Park, Maryland.

Black was shot and killed June 29 when two men shot at each other in the 1400 block of R Street Northwest as he was leaving a restaurant with his wife. He was the father of two and worked in the Inspector General’s Office of the Peace Corps.

“There is no place for this type of violence in our communities,” Contee said. He added that they are still looking for suspects.

The chief said the arrest was the result of “good police work through and through, collaboration with our partners, and science.” He credited federal law enforcement, particularly the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which analyzed ballistics and DNA evidence.

Contee also said of community members who submitted tips and video: “Law enforcement cannot close these cases on our own,” he added.