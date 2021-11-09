CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » Juvenile charged in fatal…

Juvenile charged in fatal stabbing in Southeast DC

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

November 9, 2021, 6:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A teenager has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a D.C. man.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of R Street Southeast.

Dameon Yates, 41, of Southeast had “apparent lacerations” and showed no signs of life when officers found him, D.C. police said.

On Tuesday, police charged a 16-year-old juvenile from Southeast with second-degree murder while armed (knife).

A map of where the fatal stabbing occurred is below.

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up