Juvenile charged in fatal stabbing in Southeast DC

A juvenile faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with Monday's stabbing death of a 41-year-old man.

A teenager has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a D.C. man.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of R Street Southeast.

Dameon Yates, 41, of Southeast had “apparent lacerations” and showed no signs of life when officers found him, D.C. police said.

MPD announces an arrest has been made in a Homicide offense that occurred on 11/8/21, in the 1600 block of R Street, SE. Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest! Release: https://t.co/AFpalk0xQx pic.twitter.com/taCgsrbsf2 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 9, 2021

On Tuesday, police charged a 16-year-old juvenile from Southeast with second-degree murder while armed (knife).

