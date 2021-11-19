CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Washington, DC News » Ice rink at National…

Ice rink at National Gallery of Art reopens Friday

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 19, 2021, 8:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden Ice Rink reopens Friday after last year’s events were canceled.

And if you buy skate time either Friday, Saturday or Sunday, you’ll get a free cup of hot chocolate from the Pavilion Cafe.

The ice rink — which is on the Mall between 7th and 9th streets along Constitution Avenue — is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Heads up: When the National Gallery closes at 5 p.m., you have to use the entrances at Constitution Avenue and Madison Drive near 9th Street to get into the rink.

As for timing and prices, skating sessions start on the hour. Two 45-minute sessions cost $10 for adults and kids 13 and older; it’s $9 for adults 60 and over, kids 12 and under, military servicemembers and students with a valid school ID.

Season passes are available for $225.

Skate rentals cost $5 and lockers are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $1.

As for masks, they’re not required in the outdoor Sculpture Garden or on the ice rink. But you’ll need to wear one in the Pavilion Cafe.

Get more information online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

BREAKING: DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up