Ice rink at National Gallery of Art reopens Friday

The National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden Ice Rink reopens Friday after last year's events were canceled.

And if you buy skate time either Friday, Saturday or Sunday, you’ll get a free cup of hot chocolate from the Pavilion Cafe.

The ice rink — which is on the Mall between 7th and 9th streets along Constitution Avenue — is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Heads up: When the National Gallery closes at 5 p.m., you have to use the entrances at Constitution Avenue and Madison Drive near 9th Street to get into the rink.

As for timing and prices, skating sessions start on the hour. Two 45-minute sessions cost $10 for adults and kids 13 and older; it’s $9 for adults 60 and over, kids 12 and under, military servicemembers and students with a valid school ID.

Season passes are available for $225.

Skate rentals cost $5 and lockers are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $1.

As for masks, they’re not required in the outdoor Sculpture Garden or on the ice rink. But you’ll need to wear one in the Pavilion Cafe.

