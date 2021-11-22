THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Fans returning to Capital One Arena can once again share their moment of scoreboard fame

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

November 22, 2021, 12:47 PM

Anyone who receives the honor of showing up on Capitol One Arena’s massive 360-degree scoreboard during Wizards or Capitals games will still have an opportunity to show off the moment on social media.

On Monday, Monumental Sports & Entertainment said it will continue its partnership with 15 Seconds of Fame (15SOF), an app and media platform that delivers “shareable fan video moments at live events.”

“More than ever, fans have a desire to uniquely show their team pride and share significant memories on social media,” said Hunter Lochmann, Monumental’s chief marketing officer.

15SOF’s app is available on both iOS and Android platforms. After fans register for free, they can share their videos on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

15SOF has similar partnerships with other NBA and NHL teams, as well as NFL and MLB properties.

