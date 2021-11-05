CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: No mask exceptions for DC gyms | Loudoun Co. Schools adjust quarantine guidelines | Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for kids | Latest vaccine numbers
DC streets to close for Asian-inspired ‘Red Eye Market’

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

November 5, 2021, 11:17 AM

An open-air night market celebrating the food and cultures of the Asian diaspora will cause a number of D.C. street closures, impacting drivers on Saturday night.

The Red Eye Night Market is a family friendly, open-air night market paying homage to the foods and cultures the Asian diaspora, according to Events DC.

It will feature chefs, artists and others from the District, with an aim to “support small businesses, create a cultural tentpole event for our city and give people a night of celebration, community and discovery.”

The free, all-ages event will take place on Pennsylvania Ave., NW, between 3rd and 7th streets, from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

Entrances to the event will be located on the east end of 3rd Street and the west end of 6th Street  at Pennsylvania Avenue, NW.

Event organizers said attendees “will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test taken within the 72 hours prior to the event, along with a matching photo ID.”

You can register to attend here.

The following streets will be posted as ‘Emergency No Parking’ from about 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, according to D.C. police.

  • Pennsylvania Avenue, NW between 3rd Street, NW and 7th Street, NW.
  • Constitution Avenue, NW between 3rd Street, NW and 7th Street, NW.
  • 4th Street, NW between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Madison Drive, NW.

The following streets will closed to vehicle traffic on about 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

  • Pennsylvania Avenue, NW between 3rd Street, NW and 6th Street, NW.
  • Constitution Avenue, NW between 3rd Street, NW and 6th Street, NW.
  • 4th Street, NW between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Madison Drive, NW.

The following streets will have traffic restrictions from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

  • Pennsylvania Avenue, NW between 7th Street, NW and 6th Street, NW
    (eastbound traffic will be restricted).
  • Constitution Avenue, NW between 7th Street, NW and 6th Street, NW
    (eastbound traffic will be restricted).

Police said all street closures and listed times are subject to change “based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.”

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

