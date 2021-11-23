THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips
DC reaches 200 homicides, most since 2004

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 23, 2021, 8:19 AM

D.C. has reached a grim milestone: There have been 200 homicides in the District so far this year, police confirmed to WTOP Tuesday.

According to D.C. police data, the last time the District had this many homicides was 2004. In both 2004 and 2003, D.C. had 248 homicides.

In 2020, there were 198 homicides. In 2019, there were 166 in the nation’s capital.

WTOP news partner NBC Washington said the 200th homicide was a man found shot and dead at a gas station in Southeast late Monday.

In a release, the D.C. police union sounded the alarm about increasing crime rates.

“Homicides are up 13% over last year’s alarming 20% increase. Some neighborhoods are suffering greatly from this violence. In Ward 4, for example, homicides have increased 89% this year. Armed robberies in Ward 2 are up 188% and in Ward 6 up 72%. Year to date, there have been over 360 carjackings in D.C. Well more than one per day,” the D.C. Police Union said in a statement.

According to the union, more than 400 officers have left the department since June 2020, which means the “total strength of the police department is now below 3,400, the lowest number in decades.”

The union said reforms passed by the D.C. Council last year have left officers “hamstrung.”

“Most of the members who have left cited the Council’s treatment of law enforcement and political rhetoric, which not only makes policing more difficult and therefore less effective, but it also endangers police officers and their families,” the union said.

D.C. police’s year by year homicide stats are online.

2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009
198 166 160 116 135 162 105 104* 88 108 132 144

*The citywide 2013 homicide statistics include the 12 victims of the Washington Navy Yard shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 16, 2013.

2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001
132 144 186 181 169 196 248 248 262 232

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

