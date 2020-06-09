DC Council unanimously approves sweeping police reforms in emergency legislation

The D.C. Council approved emergency legislation Tuesday that includes sweeping police reforms. Council members voted unanimously to approve the bill.

Passage of the reforms comes after widespread demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody May 25.

The emergency legislation includes a swath of resolutions to support the District’s coronavirus response, as well as legislation from Ward 6 Councilman Charles Allen called the “Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Emergency Amendment Act of 2020.”

The police reform legislation put forward by Allen prohibits neck restraints, or “chokeholds” — moves the D.C. Council declared lethal force, “an unnecessary danger to the public” and limited in 1986.

It also prohibits officers from reviewing their body-worn camera footage; requires that police and the mayor make the name of an officer involved in a serious use of force public, as well as their body-cam footage, within 72 hours; adds police complaints reforms; expands Use of Force Review Board voting members; repeals D.C.’s anti-mask law; and puts new limits on “consent” searches.

Amendments added to the legislation prohibit the use of tear gas and other chemical agents, as well as rubber bullets, by D.C. police to break up protests and limit the application of riot gear.

The council also adopted an amendment to create a Police Reform Commission.

Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed her support for emergency legislation but, in a stern letter to the council after the hearing started, asked for a delay on a vote for the police reforms.

“I urge the Council to allow a process where these issues can receive robust public discourse, which I believe will only help to increase community buy-in on any proposed reforms,” Bowser wrote.

“I am especially concerned that the ‘Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Emergency Amendment Act of 2020,’ and the proposed amendments that I have been made aware of, amend laws related to issues like body-worn cameras, laws which received significant consideration and public input when they were crafted, and now would be significantly changed by emergency legislation.”

Two amendments from At-large Council member David Grosso were added to the emergency legislation.

Both sought to reduce the use of military-style equipment and tactics by the police.

The use of tear gas and other chemical agents by D.C. police is prohibited by the first amendment, a regulation brought up in separate legislation by Ward 1 Council member Brianne Nadeau.

Grosso’s second amendment prohibits police from using rubber bullets and limits their use of riot gear during demonstrations.

Under the amendments, Bowser would be required to ask the same of federal officers, but the District has no way to control what the feds do.

The third amendment Grosso proposed, and then withdrew, would have prohibited the D.C. police from participating in training with organizations “that practice discrimination or with any military or intelligence agency.”

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson voiced his opposition to the amendment before Grosso withdrew it, citing concerns over training to combat terror threats in Washington.

Grosso’s fourth proposed amendment, which was also withdrawn, would have capped the number of officers in the D.C. police department, limiting the force to 3,500 sworn officers.

Amendments from Ward 8 Councilman Trayon White were withdrawn under the expectation that they would be revisited at a later date.

An amendment from Ward 7 Councilman Vincent Gray and At-large Council member Anita Bonds that would create a 20-member Police Reform Commission passed 7-5 in a vote.

Other facets of Tuesday’s legislation include clarifications of support for emergency declarations during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as rental protections and expanded bike lanes.

The D.C. Council will hold hearings on the city’s budget later Tuesday.

Bowser said Monday the budget she submitted to the council focuses on public safety and added that money for D.C. police has increased slower than for social service agencies.

Police Chief Peter Newsham warned against underfunding police.

“Funding is required for training. It’s required for recruitment and hiring of the best people, people who are service-minded and look at this job in that regard,” he said.

The D.C. Police Union criticized Allen’s bill in a statement, saying it would erode “many of the rights that police officers in this city are currently afforded and creates a dangerous path to unchecked violence in the District.”