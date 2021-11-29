A Catholic priest serving 15 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls at Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church in Northwest D.C. has now been convicted of groping an adult female parishioner.

A Catholic priest serving 15 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls at Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church in Northwest D.C. has now been convicted of groping an adult female parishioner.

In 2019, Urbano Vazquez, now 49, was found guilty of one count of second-degree child sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl, as well as two counts of second-degree child sexual abuse and one count of misdemeanor sexual abuse of a 9-year-old girl.

Both the girls were from his parish, and the crimes happened between 2015 and 2017, while he was an assistant pastor at Shrine of the Sacred Heart.

On Monday, Vazquez was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor sexual abuse and sentenced to an additional 180 days by D.C. Superior Judge Juliet McKenna, according to court records.

Prosecutors say in April 2017, during confession at the rectory at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart, Vazquez touched the woman’s breast.

He had been indicted on the charge at the same time he was indicted on the child sex abuse counts, but prosecutors tried him separately.