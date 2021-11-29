CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » DC priest in prison…

DC priest in prison for abusing girls found guilty of groping woman

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

November 29, 2021, 6:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Catholic priest serving 15 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls at Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church in Northwest D.C. has now been convicted of groping an adult female parishioner.

In 2019, Urbano Vazquez, now 49, was found guilty of one count of second-degree child sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl, as well as two counts of second-degree child sexual abuse and one count of misdemeanor sexual abuse of a 9-year-old girl.

Both the girls were from his parish, and the crimes happened between 2015 and 2017, while he was an assistant pastor at Shrine of the Sacred Heart.

On Monday, Vazquez was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor sexual abuse and sentenced to an additional 180 days by D.C. Superior Judge Juliet McKenna, according to court records.

Prosecutors say in April 2017, during confession at the rectory at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart, Vazquez touched the woman’s breast.

He had been indicted on the charge at the same time he was indicted on the child sex abuse counts, but prosecutors tried him separately.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Agencies should delay toughest punishments for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

With $2B, Labor Dept. employs two-part strategy to fix unemployment insurance systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up