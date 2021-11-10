DC has a new area code: 771

D.C., facing a lack of new 202 phone numbers, has been assigned a new area code: 771. Now it's live.

D.C. had a problem: it was going to run out of new phone numbers later in 2022.

To fix that, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator — an entity overseen by the Federal Communications Commission that assigns area codes across North America, including U.S. and Canada — has assigned the District an additional area code.

D.C., meet 771.

Those of us with a 202 don’t need to change numbers, D.C.’s Public Service Commission said. But now that it’s live, you’re going to have to dial 10 digits (the 202 or 771 area code plus the local telephone number) instead of just the current seven-digit local telephone number to complete local calls.

Here’s what you need to know.