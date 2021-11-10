CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
DC has a new area code: 771

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 10, 2021, 10:48 AM

D.C. had a problem: it was going to run out of new phone numbers later in 2022.

To fix that, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator — an entity overseen by the Federal Communications Commission that assigns area codes across North America, including U.S. and Canada — has assigned the District an additional area code.

D.C., meet 771.

Those of us with a 202 don’t need to change numbers, D.C.’s Public Service Commission said. But now that it’s live, you’re going to have to dial 10 digits (the 202 or 771 area code plus the local telephone number) instead of just the current seven-digit local telephone number to complete local calls.

Here’s what you need to know.

  • Your current telephone number, including current area code, will not change.
  • If you plan to get a new phone number, you may be assigned a phone number with the 771 area code.
  • You will need to start dialing the area code + telephone number for all local calls, including calls within the same area code.
  • You will continue to dial 1 + area code + telephone number for all long distance calls.
  • What is a local call now will remain a local call.
  • The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

