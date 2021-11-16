Crews repairing 2 water main breaks in Northeast

"Some customers in the area may experience a disruption in water service until repairs are complete," DC Water said. "Traffic may be impacted by the repair work."

Crews are mending two ruptured Northeast D.C. water mains, disrupting water service for some customers and closing roads.

D.C. Water said its workers were repairing two broken 8-inch mains: One was located on South Dakota Avenue between Sargent Road and Michigan Avenue, and the other on 19th Street between South Dakota Avenue and 18th Street.

A photo shared on Twitter showed water flowing onto the intersection of Webster Street and South Dakota Avenue early Tuesday.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports South Dakota Avenue is closed both ways between Webster Street and 16th Street for the ongoing repairs. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Below is a map of the area: