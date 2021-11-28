Carbon monoxide poisoning hospitalizes, displaces several people and pets

D.C. officials confirmed that two adults and a child were hospitalized after exposure to high carbon monoxide levels in their homes.

D.C. Fire and EMS were initially sent to the 1200 block of Raum Street in Northeast for a alleged gas leak on Sunday afternoon.

When first responders arrived, officers said they found dangerously high levels of natural gas and carbon monoxide in two buildings.

Crews also found some individuals in the homes with non-life-threatening exposure to the carbon monoxide, which can look like symptoms of the flu.

Since carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas, residents without proper furnace maintenance during the winter months could be at risk for exposure.

Officials confirmed that 6 adults, 1 child and 3 pets were also displaced as a result of the incident.