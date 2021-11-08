CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Capitol police to hold routine evacuation drill on Monday morning

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

November 8, 2021, 7:30 AM

U.S. Capitol Police will hold an evacuation exercise across Capitol grounds on Monday morning.

The agency said a campuswide evacuation drill is set to take place around 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8. It will be conducted in coordination with its legislative branch partners.

Drivers can expect temporary road closures on portions of Constitution Avenue, Independence Avenue and D Street SE near Capitol Hill during the training exercise.

