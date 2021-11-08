Capitol police to hold routine evacuation drill on Monday morning

U.S. Capitol Police will hold an evacuation training exercise on Capitol grounds early Monday. The agency said a campuswide evacuation drill is set to take place around 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.

U.S. Capitol Police will hold an evacuation exercise across Capitol grounds on Monday morning.

The agency said a campuswide evacuation drill is set to take place around 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8. It will be conducted in coordination with its legislative branch partners.

Drivers can expect temporary road closures on portions of Constitution Avenue, Independence Avenue and D Street SE near Capitol Hill during the training exercise.