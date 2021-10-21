Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Oh, rats: DC remains 4th rattiest city in the US

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

October 21, 2021, 1:53 PM

In what is probably a title the city was not looking to defend, D.C. has remained in the top five rattiest cities in the U.S. for another year — and retained its spot from last year.

Pest control company Orkin released its yearly ranking for cities with the highest levels of residents and commercial properties requesting rodent treatments on Thursday. This year’s data set was taken between Sept. 15, 2020 and Sept. 15, 2021.

D.C. remained fourth on the list, and the rest of the top five stayed consistent from last year as well. The District is no stranger to the top end of the list, reaching as high as third in recent years.

Baltimore came close to breaking into the top five by advancing two slots from last year’s ranking, but stopped short at No. 6.

Chicago came in at No. 1 — which makes seven consecutive years as reigning rat champs. Los Angeles landed at No. 2, New York at No. 3 and San Francisco kept its position as No. 5.

Norfolk and Richmond in Virginia also made the top 50 at 27th and 28th, respectively. Richmond jumped five slots from last year’s list, and Norfolk slid back two slots.

Portland, Maine, saw the biggest jump on the list — rising 26 slots to break into the top 50 and land at No. 38. New Orleans dropped the furthest from the previous year, sliding 13 spots to finish out at No. 33.

See the full list on Orkin’s website.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

