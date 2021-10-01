Coronavirus News: Majority of DC gov't workers are fully vaccinated | Hogan to eligible Marylanders: get booster shot | Bonuses for vaccinated Manassas staffers | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Northeast DC apartment fire…

Northeast DC apartment fire leaves 9 displaced

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

October 1, 2021, 8:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nine people have been displaced after a fire scorched an apartment building in Northeast D.C. early Friday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire broke out around 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Virginia Avenue near Corcoran Street.

A total of eight adults and one child escaped the blaze uninjured as the fire ripped through two floors of the building.


D.C. Fire spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said that a significant fire started in one of the units and spread from there. She added that fire crews were able to contain the blaze quickly once on the scene, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The families are receiving Red Cross assistance.

Below is the area where the fire took place:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

4 agencies win $311M to modernize IT, cybersecurity

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

TSA's biggest challenge in two decades? Securing better pay for frontline workers, leaders say

Army expecting tamer year after bold moves in grooming, personnel standards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up