Northeast DC apartment fire leaves 9 displaced

Nine people have been displaced after a fire scorched an apartment building in Northeast D.C. early Friday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire broke out around 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Virginia Avenue near Corcoran Street.

A total of eight adults and one child escaped the blaze uninjured as the fire ripped through two floors of the building.

Shortly after midnight #DCsBravest battled a Working Fire in the 1600 block W. Virginia Ave NE. Fire involved 1st floor Apt in occupied 2 story building. No injuries reported but 8 adults, 1 child & 2 dogs were displaced & received assistance from @RedCrossNCGC. pic.twitter.com/BDbVINvor0 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 1, 2021



D.C. Fire spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said that a significant fire started in one of the units and spread from there. She added that fire crews were able to contain the blaze quickly once on the scene, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The families are receiving Red Cross assistance.

Below is the area where the fire took place:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.