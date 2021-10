D.C. police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a pick-up football game in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night.

D.C. police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a pick-up football game in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at a pick-up football game at the Watkins Recreation Center near the Rush Rink.

It is unclear if the man was participating in the pickup game.

D.C. police said they are looking for a White Infiniti G35 sedan believed to be connected to the shooting.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.