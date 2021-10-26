FBI seeks help identifying sex assault victims of former CIA employee

A former CIA worker pleaded guilty to being a serial sexual offender. Now the FBI is looking for more of his victims.

Brian Jeffrey Raymond met many of his victims on a dating app. Brian Jeffrey Raymond is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7, 2022.

Federal investigators say a former CIA worker who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing women may have had more victims, and are asking them to come forward before his sentencing next year.

Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of sexual abuse in which women were incapable of giving consent and one count of transporting obscene material.

During the investigation that started in May 2020, the FBI and State Department investigators recovered hundreds of images from his devices showing at least two dozen women, nude and unconscious. The photos had been taken between 2006 and 2020.

Many of the victims met Raymond through various dating apps.

Raymond admitted that over the 14-year period, he recorded or photographed the unconscious women, touching their breasts, buttocks or genitalia without consent, and having sex with two victims who were both “unable to appraise the nature of the conduct,” the FBI said in a news release.

“Almost all of the women in the photos and videos experienced memory loss during their time with Raymond and had no knowledge of the photographs, videos or any physical contact,” the agency added.

“Some women depicted in the recovered photographs and videos remain unidentified.”

Raymond, who speaks Spanish and Mandarin Chinese, is described as a frequent traveler who has lived in a number of countries, including Mexico and Peru. He also lived in the D.C. and San Diego areas and was a CIA employee for many years.

Detectives with the FBI and the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service began investigating Raymond after a nude woman was seen screaming for help from the balcony of his residence in Mexico City. Raymond lived in Mexico City while working at the U.S. Embassy from August 2018 to May 2020.

The FBI is asking anyone who believes she may been a victim of Raymond or has information about him to contact the agency by filling out a secure questionnaire, emailing ReportingBJR@fbi.gov or calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Raymond is scheduled to be sentenced in the U.S. District Court in D.C. on Feb. 7, 2022, following a presentencing evidentiary hearing that begins Jan. 31, 2022.