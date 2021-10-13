FBI, DC police offer reward for tips in armored car robbery

The FBI and D.C. police are offering a big reward for information that helps identify or locate three people suspected of robbing an armored car security guard at a SunTrust bank in Southeast D.C. last week.

Police said the robbery happened around 9:20 a.m. Oct. 6 at the SunTrust in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road.

The security guard told police he was delivering money to the bank when three people approached him, brandished long guns and demanded that he get down. They then took the money and his service pistol and took off eastbound on Good Hope Road.

D.C. police said two of the suspects were captured in surveillance video footage.

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for info. leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the armed robbery of an armored car that occurred on Oct. 6, 2021, in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road SE, in Washington, D.C.: https://t.co/dWD4ppcwGJ pic.twitter.com/yu2dsGDTQD — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) October 12, 2021

There is a combined $20,000 reward, with $10,000 being offered by D.C. police and another $10,000 being kicked in by the FBI Washington Field Office.