Coronavirus News: COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Montgomery Co. | What percentage of the DMV is vaccinated? | Next booster shots on FDA's agenda | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » FBI, DC police offer…

FBI, DC police offer reward for tips in armored car robbery

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

October 13, 2021, 10:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The FBI and D.C. police are offering a big reward for information that helps identify or locate three people suspected of robbing an armored car security guard at a SunTrust bank in Southeast D.C. last week.

Police said the robbery happened around 9:20 a.m. Oct. 6 at the SunTrust in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road.

The security guard told police he was delivering money to the bank when three people approached him, brandished long guns and demanded that he get down. They then took the money and his service pistol and took off eastbound on Good Hope Road.

D.C. police said two of the suspects were captured in surveillance video footage.

There is a combined $20,000 reward, with $10,000 being offered by D.C. police and another $10,000 being kicked in by the FBI Washington Field Office.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

JAIC thinks AI might solve DoD's struggles with contract writing systems

NGA looks to corral satellite imagery, other data in push for ‘synthetic persistence’

Customs and Border Protection uses large toolbox for identity and access management

Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up