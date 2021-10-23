Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Washington, DC News » Expect street closures for…

Expect street closures for DC’s 34th annual High Heel Drag Race

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

October 23, 2021, 1:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The District’s 34th Annual High Heel Drag Race will kick off on Oct. 26 in Dupont Circle and will affect traffic flow in D.C. throughout the afternoon and evening.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and thousands of spectators will cheer on the race down 17th Street Northwest starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. A parade also precedes the big event, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.:

  • 17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW
  • P Street between 16th Street and 18th Street, NW
  • S Street between New Hampshire Avenue and 17th Street, N

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.:

  • 17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW
  • P Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW
  • Q Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW
  • R Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW
  • Corcoran Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW
  • Church Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW
  • Riggs Place from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

Nardos Mesmer

Nardos G. Mesmer is an Associate Producer with WTOP News. She works with producers, anchors, writers and reporters to develop content for web and air. She ensures content is factually accurate, clear and concise. She also works on technical editing of sound and revisions for airing of final audio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up