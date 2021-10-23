Expect street closures for DC’s 34th annual High Heel Drag Race

The District's 34th Annual High Heel Drag Race will kick off on Oct. 26 in Dupont Circle, and will affect traffic flow in D.C. throughout the afternoon and evening.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and thousands of spectators will cheer on the race down 17th Street Northwest starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. A parade also precedes the big event, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.:

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW

P Street between 16th Street and 18th Street, NW

S Street between New Hampshire Avenue and 17th Street, N

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.: