A teenager shot by DC police after allegedly breaking into car has been arrested

The teenager who was shot and wounded by D.C. police after he reportedly broke into a car has been arrested.

The teenager who was shot and wounded by D.C. police after he reportedly broke into a car has been arrested.

The 17-year-old, from Northeast, is facing charges including assault on a police officer while armed, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, as well as theft from a motor vehicle.

Police said that on Sunday, an officer patrolling the 800 block of S Street NW in response to reports of recent theft from vehicles, saw a person inside a parked vehicle just after 2:21 a.m.

Police approached the vehicle and told the person to show his hands. When the person opened the passenger door, police saw that he had a handgun. The person shut the door and went to the driver side where he got out of the vehicle still in possession of the gun.

That’s when the officer shot and struck the person. D.C. Fire and EMS responded and took the teenager to the hospital to be treated for an injury that as not life-threatening. The person’s firearm was recovered at the scene, a D.C. police news release said.

A team from D.C. police’s Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating what happened. The officer who shot the teenager is on administrative leave, per D.C. police policy, and body camera footage is under review. The officer was not identified.

Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 202-727-9099.