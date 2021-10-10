Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Minor injured after being shot by DC police officer while allegedly breaking into car

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

October 10, 2021, 4:06 PM

A D.C. police officer shot and wounded a minor who police say was breaking into a car in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, an officer was called to S Street NW, near Benjamin Banneker High School around 2:30 a.m. for the report of a break-in.

The officer found the minor sitting inside a car and asked him to raise his hands. According to police, the minor then showed a firearm, and the officer shot him.

Assistant Police Chief Andre Wright said the minor was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of “non-life threatening injuries.”

