2 men charged with first-degree murder for DC shooting that left 3 dead, 3 hurt

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder for a September shooting that left three dead and three hurt, D.C. officials said Thursday.

Erwin Dubose, 27, and Kamar Queen, 24, both of Northeast D.C., were arrested Wednesday.

“On the night of these murders, I said there’s no place for those that commit violence in our communities,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said at a briefing announcing the arrests. “I also said [the Metropolitan Police Department] would get accountability for those that commit violent actions. On that night, I said what I meant, and I meant what I said.”

Contee said Dubose was found with a fully loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

“This was good police work and community collaboration through and through,” the chief said.

Contee added that police are looking to make more arrests.

The deadly shooting took place Sept. 4 near the corner of 7th Street and Longfellow Street in the Northwest neighborhood of Brightwood Park at around 7:30 p.m.

The victims are 31-year-old Donnetta Dyson, 24-year-old Keenan Braxton and 37-year-old Johnny Joyner.