5 hospitalized in Northwest DC shooting

Three people are suffering from life-threatening injuries and two others are in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Saturday night.

D.C. Fire and EMS said that the shooting took place on Longfellow Street near Brightwood Park just before 8 p.m.

D.C. police are searching for a dark colored sedan with tinted windows and chrome colored rims that was spotted at the scene of the shooting.

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.