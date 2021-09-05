CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
5 hospitalized in Northwest DC shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

September 4, 2021, 8:38 PM

Three people are suffering from life-threatening injuries and two others are in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Saturday night.

D.C. Fire and EMS said that the shooting took place on Longfellow Street near Brightwood Park just before 8 p.m.

D.C. police are searching for a dark colored sedan with tinted windows and chrome colored rims that was spotted at the scene of the shooting.

Below is the area where the shooting took place:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.

