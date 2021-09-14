Coronavirus News: How parents can prepare for COVID in schools | Child cases up 240% since July | FDA experts oppose booster plan | Latest cases in DC region
Girl struck and killed in Northeast DC crosswalk identified

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

September 14, 2021, 1:07 PM

The 5-year-old girl struck and killed in a crosswalk by a van while riding her bike in Northeast D.C. on Monday night has been identified.

In a news release, D.C. police said Allison Hart, of Northeast, was struck and killed around 7 p.m. by a Royal Cab Transit van headed east on Irving Street at the intersection with 14th Street in Brookland.

Police said the van came “to a complete stop” and proceeded “through a stop sign” when Hart “was unable to stop her bicycle and entered the intersection into the path of the moving vehicle.”

The driver of the van remained on the scene, police said.

Ward 6 D.C. Council member Charles Allen, who chairs The Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, tweeted that if the District’s Vision Zero Initiative “can’t ensure a child can safely ride her bike in a neighborhood, we must make major changes to do better.”

“This can never be accepted as part of life in DC,” Allen tweeted.

