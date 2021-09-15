Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Treasurer sentenced to 3 years after stealing $1.5 million from DC ballet school

Ken Duffy | keduffy@wtop.com

September 15, 2021, 9:10 PM

A federal judge sentenced a woman in charge of funds for a D.C. ballet school to 42 months in prison for embezzlement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. said 60-year old Sophia Kim was also comptroller for the Universal Ballet Foundation which operates the Kirov Academy of Ballet in Northeast.

Between Jan. and Sept. of 2018, prosecutors say Kim stole more than $1.5 million in the form of unauthorized cash withdrawals from the non-profit’s accounts, including debit and credit card charges.

Kim also wrote out 68 unauthorized checks to “Cash” and “Sophia Kim.”

More than $1 million of the stolen money was taken while she was at MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Back in 2012, prosecutors said Kim was found guilty in Virginia for filing a false tax return and tax evasion. She did it all while working as a bookkeeper and treasurer for another nonprofit and was sentenced to 2 years in prison.

As part of her sentencing for stealing from the Universal Ballet Foundation, Kim was ordered to pay full restitution to cover the money taken, plus an identical amount in a forfeiture money judgment.

Kim will also be on 4 years supervised release once her prison term is competed.

