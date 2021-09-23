Traffic stops planned for new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge next week

If you plan to drive over the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge next week, prepare for traffic stoppages.

The District Department of Transportation said it will have multiple stoppages in both directions from Wednesday, Sept. 29, to Oct. 6, and on weeknights between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The good news is the stoppages are only supposed to last about 15 minutes, with many happening at night.

DDOT said that at the end of each hold, traffic will be allowed to return to free-flow conditions before the next stoppage starts.

The agency also said it will try to avoid traffic to and from events at Nationals Park and Audi Field.

DDOT said it needs to perform stoppages for testing and other construction activities associated with the New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.

Drivers should follow work zone signs. Pedestrians and cyclists also need to be aware, the agency said.

More information is available at the improving295dc.com site.