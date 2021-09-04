CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Townhome fire in Southeast DC scorches 3 homes, displaces 8

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

September 4, 2021, 4:46 PM

A rear view of some of the damage done to the three Southeast D.C. townhomes on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
A frontal view of some of the damage done to the Southeast D.C. townhomes on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
(1/2)

Eight people have been displaced after three townhomes were caught in a blaze in Southeast D.C. Saturday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS said that they arrived to the scene on 5000 block of Ivory Walters Lane around 3 p.m. to find a heavy fire coming from the third floor of one of the townhomes. It then spread to two townhomes to the right and left of it.

Fire officials reported no injuries, but did say that eight residents have been displaced from three different families as a result of the fire. The roof of the middle townhome has also collapsed.

About 100 firefighters are working to completely extinguish the blaze, per authorities.

Below is the area where the fire happened:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

