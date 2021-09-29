Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. officials at odds over vaccine mandate | Prince George's Co. schools to pay drivers for extra routes | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » DC Council gets an…

DC Council gets an earful on issues with HVAC systems in city schools

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

September 29, 2021, 6:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C. Council got an earful in a marathon hearing about air quality and other issues in D.C. Public Schools.

In a more than nine-hour hearing Tuesday, most of the concerns expressed by parents, teachers and council members themselves focused on HVAC systems that are not working at all or improperly, in a time when ventilation is paramount because of COVID-19.

Council member Robert White said he’s heard of issues at 30 different schools.

“That is roughly a third of our public schools, this cannot be how we operate, this was a failure,” White said.

Council member Mary Cheh echoed those concerns.

“We know that proper air filtration and circulation is key to keeping the risk of COVID low,” she said.

The council heard from parents not only concerned about coronavirus, but also the temperature of some classrooms.

Alexandra Osinbajo said that, in one classroom she knows of, the temperature reached 84 degrees.

“These conditions would be unacceptable during normal times, as this is not a comfortable environment for learning, but with an airborne pathogen, the lack of ventilation compromises the safety of students and teachers alike,” Osinbajo said.

Vice President of the Washington Teachers’ Union, Regina Bell, told the council: “We’re in a pandemic, it’s simply inexcusable not to have working HVAC systems.”

DCPS has said massive supply issues nationwide have slowed down getting parts for needed repairs.

Keith Anderson, the director of the department of general services for the school system, spoke to the council about the issues.

“We’ve never had to deal with the supply chain in this manner, where we could actually just not get parts,” Anderson said.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson fired back: “That’s still avoiding the issue.”

“I’m not trying to avoid the issue,” Anderson said, adding that his agency is also working through a historic number of work orders never seen before.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSA officers score MSPB appeal rights under new agreement

Coast Guard says 2022 budget is the right path to recapitalization

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

Defense bill set to deal civilian cyber agency a big power boost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up