Police looking for suspect who shot man in Southeast DC

A man is "unconscious and not breathing" after being shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police.
A man is “unconscious and not breathing” after being shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police.
D.C. police said they are looking for a suspect in the shooting who they describe as a black man in his 40s wearing a red shirt and driving a green Lexus.
The shooting happened in the 5200 block of E Street SE around 4:26 p.m., police say.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.