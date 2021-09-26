Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Police looking for suspect who shot man in Southeast DC

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

September 26, 2021, 6:37 PM

A man is “unconscious and not breathing” after being shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police.

D.C. police said they are looking for a suspect in the shooting who they describe as a black man in his 40s wearing a red shirt and driving a green Lexus.

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of E Street SE around 4:26 p.m., police say.

