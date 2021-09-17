ONLY ON WTOP: Children’s National ER employee cites staffing shortage for 10-hour waits

Children's National Medical Center in D.C. is in the middle of a staffing shortage as COVID-19 continues to affect more unvaccinated children and winter viruses, such as RSV arrive early this year.

Children’s National Medical Center in D.C. is in the middle of a staffing shortage as COVID-19 continues to affect more unvaccinated children and winter viruses, such as RSV arrive early this year. One employee said it’s contributing to the longest wait times in recent memory.

In an anonymous message to WTOP, an emergency room employee, who feared repercussions, expressed concern for patients who are waiting for care and employees who are working shifts without adequate staffing amid a pandemic that is creating emergency room wait times that “routinely approach 10 hours.”

“We routinely could handle 300 patients a day in the past, while keeping wait times under three hours. The reason we are overwhelmed and dealing with the longest wait times in any of our memories is that staffing has been severely cut,” the employee wrote.

Earlier this week, the hospital’s chief medical officer Dr. David Wessel said the hospital was nearing capacity, and the surge it’s experiencing will likely continue for a few weeks.

Spokeswoman Diana Troese said in response that the hospital has “implemented measures to accommodate higher volumes of patients,” as it is seeing a significant increase in pediatric emergency visits and hospitalizations.

“This is due to an unusually early viral respiratory season, as well as an increase in pediatric COVID-19 patients,” she said.

But the anonymous worker said there is more to the story than an increase in illness.

“From physicians to nurses to technicians and ancillary staff, we are staffed significantly lower than we should be for the volume of patients we are seeing,” the anonymous worker wrote.

Troese said the hospital is ready to “safely serve the families who need us” however, Children’s National is sharing the same experience with short staffing as hospitals nationwide.

The need for doctors and nurses nationwide has been noted by several medical organizations, including the Association of American Medical Colleges, the American Hospital Association, and the American Nursing Association, which earlier this month called the situation a crisis.

The short-staffing problem is one that emergency rooms across the D.C. are experiencing, according to the District of Columbia Nurses Association.

“DCNA is working with Children’s National Hospital, and other hospitals in the District where we have membership, to address the nursing shortage and ensure patient safety,” nurse LaKisha R. Little-Smalls, who works at Children’s National, told WTOP. Little-Smalls is also a union representative with DCNA.

The emergency room employee is concerned for the health of colleagues and for those who may not be getting care as quickly as they should.

“Every shift is currently staffed with a deficiency of at least two (usually more like 4 to 5) nurses, and physician staffing is also about 60% of what it was prior to the pandemic …The lack of nursing staff means that wait times and patient flow are much worse than they should be,” the employee said.