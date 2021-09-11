9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge opens to traffic, but temporary night-time stoppages planned

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

September 11, 2021, 5:52 PM

The first set of cars began to drive southbound across the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge at 12:17 a.m. Saturday morning.

The new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in D.C. is set to open this weekend.

Crews work on the traffic lights on the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.

Crew work on the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge ahead of its opening this weekend.

Crews work on the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in D.C.

<p><em>WTOP&#8217;s Dave Dildine contributed to this report. </em></p>
D.C.'s Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge begins opening to traffic this weekend, and on Tuesday the city held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

The new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge with its distinctive triple arches began welcoming drivers this weekend.

But with some construction activity and testing remaining, there’ll be some scheduled nighttime stoppages in the weeks ahead.

The D.C. Department of Transportation plans multiple traffic stoppages in both directions from Sept. 15 to Sept. 29.

The disruptions will occur nearly each weeknight between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Traffic will be stopped for as long as 15 minutes before moving again.

DDOT promises to avoid impacting game nights at Nationals Park and Audi Field.

The new six-lane suspension bridge also accommodates bicyclists and pedestrians.

The $441 million dollar bridge is the biggest infrastructure project in the history of the District of Columbia.

