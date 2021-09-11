New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge opens to traffic, but temporary night-time stoppages planned

The new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge with its distinctive triple arches began welcoming drivers this weekend.

The first set of cars began to drive southbound across the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge at 12:17 a.m. Saturday morning. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) WTOP/Dave Dildine The new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in D.C. is set to open this weekend. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) WTOP/Dave Dildine Crews work on the traffic lights on the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) WTOP/Dave Dildine Crew work on the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge ahead of its opening this weekend. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) WTOP/Dave Dildine Crews work on the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in D.C. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) WTOP/Dave Dildine D.C.’s Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge begins opening to traffic this weekend, and on Tuesday the city held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. (WTOP/Kristi King) WTOP/Kristi King ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge with its distinctive triple arches began welcoming drivers this weekend

But with some construction activity and testing remaining, there’ll be some scheduled nighttime stoppages in the weeks ahead.

The D.C. Department of Transportation plans multiple traffic stoppages in both directions from Sept. 15 to Sept. 29.

The disruptions will occur nearly each weeknight between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Traffic will be stopped for as long as 15 minutes before moving again.

DDOT promises to avoid impacting game nights at Nationals Park and Audi Field.

The new six-lane suspension bridge also accommodates bicyclists and pedestrians.

The $441 million dollar bridge is the biggest infrastructure project in the history of the District of Columbia.