DeLorean from ‘Back to the Future’ parked on the National Mall

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

September 4, 2021, 9:45 AM

The DeLorean from “Back to the Future” can now be seen on the National Mall. (Courtesy Hagerty Drivers Foundation)

Courtesy Hagerty Drivers Foundation
A popular exhibit is parked on the National Mall and it’s delighting both movie fans and car enthusiasts.

The DeLorean from “Back to the Future” is on display on the National Mall between the National Air and Space Museum and the National Gallery of Art. The vehicle will remain on the mall until Thursday.

It’s part of the “Cars at the Capital” event, which showcases notable cars inside a glass box.

The DeLorean is displayed as part of the National Historic Vehicle Register program. It will be recorded and permanently archived in the Library of Congress.

In total, four cars will go on display individually as part of the event, which runs through the end of the month.

“Cars at the Capital” recommends visiting the display in the early morning hours before 8 a.m. or in the evening, to see the case fully lit.

The exhibition is part of the Hagerty Drivers Foundation’s partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior, Historic American Engineering Record and Library of Congress archives.

See the full list of cars that can be seen during the displays on the “Cars at the Capital” website.

