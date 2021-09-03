DC spray parks staying open until Sept. 26

D.C. residents who are still looking to beat the heat once pools close Monday will get nearly all of September to do so at the District's spray parks.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation announced that 33 standalone spray parks will remain open through Sept. 26.

All standalone spray parks will be open for Labor Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the 33 selected parks will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. after Labor Day.

“Even though it’s September, we know there will still be some hot days ahead, and we are happy to be able to keep our spray parks open to help people stay cool and have fun,” Bowser said in a statement. “We also remind residents that now is the time to sign up for DPR fall programming, where the fun will continue.”

DPR Director Delano Hunter said that the extended period for the spray parks was in response to resident interest.

To find your nearest spray park, visit the DPR’s page.