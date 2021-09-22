DC identifies officer who shot, wounded suspect in NW

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Christopher Geldart identified Lt. Jarlath Cady as the officer who shot and wounded Daron Barnes, 30, of Northwest, Sept. 3.

D.C. leaders on Tuesday identified the officer who shot and wounded a man earlier this month.

In a letter to D.C. Council Member Charles Allen, the chair of the council’s committee on public safety, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Christopher Geldart identified Lt. Jarlath Cady as the officer who shot and wounded Daron Barnes, 30, of Northwest, Sept. 3.

Body camera video released from the shooting shows officers catching up with Barnes, who police said fled a double shooting on Rittenhouse Street, in the Brightwood Park neighborhood in Northwest.

When police found Barnes, his vehicle had rolled onto its side about a block away on the 6300 block of 9th Street in Northwest, just east of Georgia Avenue. After breaking the windows to gain access to the car’s interior, officers told Barnes to climb out of the vehicle with his hands up.

Officers in the video said Barnes had a gun and warned him several times to drop it and keep his hands up. After the warning was repeated several times, the officer shot Barnes.

Barnes was taken to a hospital with what the police described as non-life threatening injuries, the police said. He’s been charged with assault on a police officer while armed and with carrying a pistol without a license.

The police shooting was one of at least six shootings in the neighborhood in the last two weeks.

Six people have been killed since Sept. 3 in that area, including Brian Villataro, 17, a junior at Coolidge High School.

Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday called the violence unacceptable.

“I know those neighborhoods very, very well. And I’m extremely concerned at what I see as some back-and-forth violence but very significant violence that is happening,” Bowser said at a news conference.

“Not only is the chief of police and the deputy mayor for public safety, but all of our violence prevention officials, are very focused on it as well,” Bowser said.

On social media, Ward 4 Council Member Janeese Lewis George said she wrote the mayor last week asking for more public safety investments and violence interruption teams in Petworth.