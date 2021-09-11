DC firefighters battle fire on 2 adjacent buildings

About 100 D.C. firefighters battled a large fire on two adjacent buildings in Northeast D.C. Friday night.

D.C. fire crews received a call just after 10:15 p.m. of a two-alarm fire on Florida Avenue near 11th Street. The fire began on the back porches of the two buildings, one of which is a three-story apartment complex. The other is a two-story commercial building.

Working Fire 1100 block Florida Ave NE. Fire involving rear porches on two structures. #DCsBravest engaged in aggressive dire attack. pic.twitter.com/7KBDAfP7wr — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 11, 2021

D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said all the visible fire in the building were extinguished first before crews worked to put out smaller flames.

Firefighters at the scene were also able to prevent the flames from spreading to additional building.

Update 2 Alarm fire 1100 block Florida Ave NE. #DCsBravest have prevented fire from spreading to additional structures on either side. Still extinguishing minor hotspots. No injuries reported. Displacements anticipated. Investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/1LP2dAwsCP — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 11, 2021

There were no injuries reported.

Below is a map of where the fire occurred.