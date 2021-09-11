9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
DC firefighters battle fire on 2 adjacent buildings

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

September 11, 2021, 12:29 AM

About 100 D.C. firefighters battled a large fire on two adjacent buildings in Northeast D.C. Friday night.

D.C. fire crews received a call just after 10:15 p.m. of a two-alarm fire on Florida Avenue near 11th Street. The fire began on the back porches of the two buildings, one of which is a three-story apartment complex. The other is a two-story commercial building.

D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said all the visible fire in the building were extinguished first before crews worked to put out smaller flames.

Firefighters at the scene were also able to prevent the flames from spreading to additional building.

There were no injuries reported.

Below is a map of where the fire occurred.

