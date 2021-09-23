Coronavirus News: The nuance of dealing with COVID-19 | New cases in Montgomery Co. | 'Is It Normal Yet' Podcast: A perfect storm | Latest cases in DC region
Anacostia shooting involving US Marshal sends man to hospital

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

September 23, 2021, 4:00 PM

Good Hope Rd
A deputy U.S. Marshal shot and wounded a man in Southeast D.C. late Thursday morning after authorities say the man struck the deputy with his car while trying to evade arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it had been in pursuit of the man, who they said is a known fugitive, beginning at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and White Place in Southeast.

According to the Marshals, they were trying to arrest the man when he fled in his vehicle and struck the deputy in the process.

After landing on the suspect’s hood, the deputy opened fire on the vehicle. The driver struck other vehicles before crashing over a mile away on Good Hope Road.

D.C. police, who said they were alerted to the incident at 11:30 a.m., said after being shot the man’s car then collided with other cars in the 1200 block of Good Hope Road near the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, before he was apprehended.

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals said the injured deputy is in stable condition. The wanted man has also been transported to an area hospital, but his injuries and condition remain unknown.

As of 2 p.m., the intersection of Good Hope Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue remained closed off for police investigation.

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this report.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

