Council chairman asks DC mayor to speed emergency money to head off evictions

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

September 8, 2021, 11:02 PM

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a nationwide moratorium on evictions, but the ban has ended, and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson is raising concern about the possibility of several hundred evictions in the District in the coming weeks.

“We have money available to help tenants with their rent; and if the tenant is eligible, they shouldn’t be getting evicted,” Mendelson said.

He said that the city has about $200 million in emergency federal funds that are meant to keep people in their homes, but he warned that bureaucratic red tape in the city’s STAY DC program is preventing the money from reaching its intended purpose.

“There are about 70 evictions scheduled next week, most, if not all of them, would be stopped if the rent is paid. And, I’m told that for most of them, if not all of them, the STAY DC money is eligible, but the city is not moving quickly enough to get those dollars out,” Mendelson said.

STAY DC provides grant funding to renters and housing providers to cover past and future rental payments, as well as utilities. Last month, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said that the District has reached a national milestone for rent relief ahead of a use-it-or-lose-it deadline of Sept. 30.

In a letter Wednesday to Bowser, Mendelson said that the city’s Department of Human Services, which administers the STAY DC program, has rebuffed his efforts to meet in order to address the crisis.

“They’re not willing to meet with me; they’re not willing to address this issue; and they’re not willing to block these evictions next week, as far as I can tell,” Mendelson said.

Mendelson asked Bowser to explain to the council by week’s end how she will make the money available to avert the evictions.

A request was made to the mayor’s office for comment on Mendelson’s letter but there was no immediate response.

