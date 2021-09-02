2 DC officers charged with murder, obstruction in scooter driver’s death

Two D.C. police officers have been indicted in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown in Northwest last fall.

Terence Sutton, 37, a 10-year police veteran, has been charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy and obstruction of justice; Andrew Zabavsky, Sutton’s lieutenant in charge of the Fourth District and an 18-year veteran, was charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice in a federal indictment handed up Thursday and unsealed Friday.

According to the indictment, on the night of Oct. 23, 2020, Hylton-Brown, 20, was riding a Revel rental scooter, which has a top speed of 30 mph, on the sidewalk and without a helmet – both of which are traffic violations – in the 400 block of Kennedy Street. Sutton and Zabavsky, in separate police cars, tried to stop him. When he didn’t stop, both officers turned on their lights and pursued him.

The D.C. police can’t pursue a vehicle if the only reason is to make a traffic stop.

The indictment says that for more than three minutes, Sutton pursued Hylton-Brown “through neighborhood streets with pedestrians and other vehicles present,” at times reaching 45 mph, and driving the wrong way on one-way streets and through seven stop signs. Zabavsky went in a different direction and tried to cut Hylton-Brown off.

Hylton-Brown went down an alley that connects the 700 blocks of Jefferson and Kennedy streets, with Sutton in pursuit, in the 700 block of Kennedy Street. When he came out onto Kennedy Street, he was hit by a driver. He never regained consciousness and died two days later.

Both officers failed to take any witness statements except from the driver who hit Hylton-Brown, the indictment said. About 20 minutes after the crash, Sutton let the driver leave; Sutton and Zabavsky, 53, turned off their body cameras, talked privately, then left the scene – Sutton in his police car, in violation of procedure.

The indictment says the two officers also lied to a superior, saying Sutton didn’t chase Hylton-Brown (and thus delaying an internal affairs investigation) and minimizing his injuries, even as they learned his condition was deteriorating.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “I want to reserve full comment until I have a chance to see the charging documents,” but added, “I’m not surprised that there was an indictment — we recognize that it appeared to be that one of our policies was violated.”

She added, “I fully expect that officers will be concerned about their own safety or their ability to do their job — but they know that the chief and I expect them to do exactly that: to act like professionals, to do their job, to keep neighborhoods across the District of Columbia safe.”

Hylton-Brown’s death inspired protests in D.C. late last year. Hylton-Brown’s father was arrested during one of the protests; his mother confronted Bowser at a tourism event this June.

The incident was recorded on video:

WTOP’s Kristi King and Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.