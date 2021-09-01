CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting turned police chase in Northwest DC

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

September 3, 2021, 4:11 AM

A person is dead and two others are injured after a chaotic sequence of events turned ended with an officer-involved shooting in Northwest D.C. early Friday morning.

D.C. police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds just after midnight early Friday on Rittenhouse Street near Georgia Avenue.

Police began rendering first aid as one of the victims showed signs of “life-threatening” injuries, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. That person later died from his injuries. The other shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

While performing first aid to the victims, officers noticed someone fleeing the scene. They chased the individual, who drove off in a red Kia and later rammed into a police car while trying to escape.

Eventually, the driver crashed his car on Tuckerman Road, causing it to turn over on its side, just four blocks north of the scene.

As officers tried to remove the suspect from the vehicle, the driver aimed a firearm at police. Contee said officers made “several pleas” to drop the firearm but the individual did not comply.

One of the officers fired shots, striking the individual.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police did not provide any further details on additional victims or the suspect.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this story. 

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

