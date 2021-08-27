FAQ: March On for Voting Rights 2021

Thousands of people from coalitions of civil, human and labor rights leaders are expected to attend rallies and protests in D.C. this weekend for the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Marches also will be held in Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Phoenix.

Here’s what you need to know.