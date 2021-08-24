DC police shoot man they say threatened an officer with a gun

A man was shot by a D.C. police officer on Tuesday after he allegedly threatened him with a gun.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue in Southeast near 18th Street. Police were called for suspected drug activity.

An officer spoke with the man before the “officer sent him on his way,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said. As the man left, the officer noticed what he believed to be a concealed gun.

The officer called for backup and tried to stop the man from leaving. That’s when the man pulled a gun on the officer, police said.

Contee said the officer attempted to talk down the victim several times before firing.

Police said the man remained conscious and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is a brave officer who was out here doing his job,” Contee said. “He was actually showing compassion by moving someone who was involved in the use of illegal drugs, moving that person on. But unfortunately this person was armed and decided to pull a firearm on the officer and he defended himself.”

Contee said police are still investigating whether the victim brandished the firearm or fired any shots from it.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Anna Gawel contributed to this report.