CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. education board talks masks | Anne Arundel Co. vaccine update | FDA decision triggers mandates | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police shoot man…

DC police shoot man they say threatened an officer with a gun

Laura Spitalniak | lspitalniak@wtop.com

August 24, 2021, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was shot by a D.C. police officer on Tuesday after he allegedly threatened the officer with a gun.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue in Southeast near 18th Street. Police were called for suspected drug activity.

An officer spoke with the man before the “officer sent him on his way,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said. As the man left, the officer noticed what he believed to be a concealed gun.

The officer called for backup and tried to stop the man from leaving. That’s when the man pulled a gun on the officer, police said.

Contee said the officer attempted to talk down the victim several times before firing.

Police said the man remained conscious and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is a brave officer who was out here doing his job,” Contee said. “He was actually showing compassion by moving someone who was involved in the use of illegal drugs, moving that person on. But unfortunately this person was armed and decided to pull a firearm on the officer and he defended himself.”

Contee said police are still investigating whether the victim brandished the firearm or fired any shots from it.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP News for updates.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Anna Gawel contributed to this report.

Laura Spitalniak

Laura Spitalniak joined the WTOP edit desk at the beginning of 2020. She previously worked at WAMU, ABC News and CBS News. She is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism and the daughter of a librarian.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

How volatile was 2020 for contractors? Deltek’s survey tells us

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

USPS plans to fill 900 vacant supervisor positions ahead of peak holiday operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up