DC police investigate officer-involved shooting on New York Ave.

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

August 25, 2021, 5:20 AM

D.C. police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around 3 a.m. on New York Avenue between Florida Avenue and North Capitol Street in Northeast.

Both directions of New York Avenue between North Capitol and 4th streets in Northeast are blocked for the investigation. It is not known how long New York Avenue will be blocked.

A suspect has been transported to a hospital with life-threatening conditions. Police said a weapon was recovered.

A large first-responder presence is at the scene. An investigation is underway.

A map of the area is below.

WTOP has a reporter headed to the scene and this story will be updated.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

