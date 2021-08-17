DC bar raising money for organization that helps refugees

A D.C. bar is raising money for an organization that is helping people fleeing conflict in their countries.

Witnessing what has been happening in Afghanistan, the owners of Ivy and Coney in the Shaw neighborhood turned their feeling of helplessness into action.

They are donating 100% of food sales Wednesday and Thursday to HIAS, which works worldwide to protect refugees.

One of the owners, Josh Saltzman, said they were looking for ways to “help in any way we can,” and having worked with HIAS in the past, thought it would be a good opportunity to help and encourage others to do the same.

“They do amazing work, welcoming refugees and resettling refugees from all over the world,” Saltzman said.

He’s hoping to raise money into the thousands, but every little bit will help. And he is also encouraging people to donate to organizations, such as HIAS, directly.

“Our biggest hope is that we can kind of gather as a community and recognize and help out in any way that we can; but also to raise awareness. This is real thing; this is what you can do to help. And, you know, hopefully, we can put a little good out into the world.”

In response to the ongoing refugee crisis in Afghanistan we will be donating 100% of food sales this Wednesday and Thursday to @HIASrefugees to support their mission of providing services to refugees and asylum seekers in Afghanistan and around the world. pic.twitter.com/3LRSb83Q8h — Ivy and Coney (@ivyandconey) August 17, 2021

Ivy and Coney joins some D.C.-area groups that are trying to help Afghan refugees. No One Left Behind, which is headquartered in Virginia, had been purchasing commercial tickets for Afghans who had their special immigrant visas to fly to the U.S. But after the Taliban moved into Kabul, they changed their focus to evacuation efforts out of Kabul.

Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area needs cash donations to help refugees who end up in the D.C. area rent homes, get hotel rooms and for transportation.

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this story.