How you can help Afghans resettling in the DC region

"They've left everyone they've known and left their possessions, and are coming over with very little — they're very worried."

Many Afghans being evacuated from the country after its takeover by the Taliban will end up living in the D.C. area, and there are several ways to help them.

Kristyn Peck, CEO of Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area, told WTOP that her agency needs cash donations to help refugees rent homes, get hotel rooms and for transportation.

The refugees, who were flown into Fort Lee, an Army base near Petersburg, Virginia, will be living in one of Lutheran Social Services’ three resettlement sites in Maryland’s Hyattsville or in Fairfax or Dale City in Virginia.

There are also practical ways you can help people start their lives here, Peck said.

“We’re looking for donated furniture, donated household items or gift cards to places like Target or Walmart or Bed Bath and Beyond,” she said.

Peck said her agency is also using Uber and Lyft for transportation, so gift cards for ride share trips are also appreciated.

Hundreds of Afghans are expected to settle in the area, Peck said. She has already spoken to some and heard their stories.

If you want to make a donation or get more information about donating furniture or household goods, visit the Lutheran Social Services’ website.

Two other bases are expected to join Fort Lee in processing Afghan refugees. They are Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy and Fort Bliss in Texas.