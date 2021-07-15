Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Washington, DC News » Whitman Walker Health System…

Whitman Walker Health System breaks ground at St. Elizabeths East in Southeast DC

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

July 15, 2021, 3:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Red shovels and hard hats marked Thursday’s groundbreaking for an expansive redevelopment of the historic St. Elizabeths campus in Southeast D.C.

First up is a building for the Whitman Walker Health System.

“It means access to quality health care,” said Ward 8 Council Member Trayon White Sr. “We have some of the highest health disparities per capita in the nation.”

Naseema Shafi, the CEO of Whitman Walker Health, said the new building will house comprehensive primary care and a broad spectrum of services.

“We will have limited radiology here — which will be an expansion for us — individual and group psychotherapy, psychiatry, nursing, public benefits, legal services, dental, nutrition, outreach and community health and we’ll have a pharmacy on the ground floor,” she said at the groundbreaking to enthusiastic applause.

The facility also will house the Whitman-Walker Institute, which is devoted to the organization’s research, policy and advocacy.

Future development at the site will include housing, new offices, retail and other amenities.

One of the developers for the broader St. Elizabeths project said he and his associates are “extremely proud” of the endeavor.

“We’re laying the foundation for more than walls; in fact, we’re laying the groundwork for new bridges. Bridges that — it gives me great pride to say — will bring one of the region’s most innovative health care providers to the campus and to Southeast D.C.,” said Louis Dubin, managing partner at Redbrick LMD.

“This space is about more than a building; it’s the realization of a bold vision to being quality health care and economic vitality to this wonderful community,” Dubin said.

The new rental apartments and townhouses that are for sale target various income levels. Around 30% of the 88 townhouses will be “affordable” with financial support from the city; the rest will be market-priced.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told those gathered for the groundbreaking that city plans for St. Elizabeths East include a new hospital.

“We want to keep you out of the hospital, but if you need to go to the hospital, we want you to have a new hospital. And you’re going to have a new hospital, and you’re going to have one right here at St. Elizabeth’s,” Bowser said.

The Whitman Walker Building is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023.

From left to right: Derrick “Strawberry” Cox Ward 8 D.C. Councilmember Trayon White Sr. are and Dephanie Jordan of Howard College of Medicine attend Whitman Walker Health System’s groundbreaking at St. Elizabeths East in Southeast D.C.

WTOP/Kristi King
Wayne Copeland attends the health system’s groundbreaking on July 15, 2021. Copeland is a former member of the Whitman Walker Clinic’s Advisory Council and currently leads meetings there for groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.

WTOP/Kristi King
Whitman Walker Health System’s groundbreaking at St. Elizabeths East in Southeast D.C. on July 15, 2021.

WTOP/Kristi King
(1/3)

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up