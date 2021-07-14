Teens sought after spate of DC robberies overnight

D.C. police are investigating several overnight armed robberies that could be related.

Law enforcement are searching for several teens — two boys and two girls — and in some instances, four boys — ages 14 to 16 — in connection with the robberies.

The teens were first spotted dressed in all black with masks on Naylor Road in Southeast D.C., armed with handguns, a rifle and a red shotgun.

Police then received calls for nine more robberies wearing similar clothing and armed with weapons.

The last known location of an armed robbery was in the neighborhood of Pennsylvania Avenue SE around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.