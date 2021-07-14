Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Teens sought after spate of DC robberies overnight

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

July 14, 2021, 10:04 AM

D.C. police are investigating several overnight armed robberies that could be related.

Law enforcement are searching for several teens — two boys and two girls — and in some instances, four boys — ages 14 to 16 — in connection with the robberies.

The teens were first spotted dressed in all black with masks on Naylor Road in Southeast D.C., armed with handguns, a rifle and a red shotgun.

Police then received calls for nine more robberies wearing similar clothing and armed with weapons.

The last known location of an armed robbery was in the neighborhood of Pennsylvania Avenue SE around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Nardos Mesmer

Nardos G. Mesmer is an Associate Producer with WTOP News. She works with producers, anchors, writers and reporters to develop content for web and air. She ensures content is factually accurate, clear and concise. She also works on technical editing of sound and revisions for airing of final audio.

